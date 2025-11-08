Senate Stalemate: Can Bipartisanship Break the 39-Day Government Shutdown?
Senators are deliberating over the weekend to resolve the 39-day government shutdown. Democrats and Republicans remain at an impasse over health care subsidies, while moderate Democrats negotiate a deal to reopen the government. Republicans are open to discussions but demand limits on subsidy recipients.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 08-11-2025 11:04 IST | Created: 08-11-2025 11:04 IST
- Country:
- United States
Senators reconvened over the weekend in a last-ditch effort to end the 39-day government shutdown, which has left workers unpaid and impacted millions of Americans.
Stark divisions remain between Democrats insisting on health care subsidy extensions and Republicans entertaining a deal to reopen the government without immediate subsidy guarantees.
Talks are driven by moderate Democrats and a small group of Republicans, yet the Senate remains in deadlock as key votes approach.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Democrats Signal Comeback: Impact on Key Sectors
Democrats' Election Wins Challenge Trump's Immigration and DEI Stance
Senate Republicans Challenge Shutdown with Bipartisan Spending Bill
Democrats Surge Ahead: A Political Shift in U.S. Election Battlegrounds
Triumphant Democrats: Zohran Mamdani Leads Historic Wins