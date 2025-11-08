Senate Stalemate: Can Bipartisanship Break the 39-Day Government Shutdown?

Senators reconvened over the weekend in a last-ditch effort to end the 39-day government shutdown, which has left workers unpaid and impacted millions of Americans.

Stark divisions remain between Democrats insisting on health care subsidy extensions and Republicans entertaining a deal to reopen the government without immediate subsidy guarantees.

Talks are driven by moderate Democrats and a small group of Republicans, yet the Senate remains in deadlock as key votes approach.

(With inputs from agencies.)