Left Menu

Maharashtra minister bought Rs 200-crore land for Rs 3 crore, claims Wadettiwar

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 08-11-2025 11:51 IST | Created: 08-11-2025 11:51 IST
Maharashtra minister bought Rs 200-crore land for Rs 3 crore, claims Wadettiwar
  • Country:
  • India

Congress leader Vijay Wadettiwar on Saturday alleged that Maharashtra Minister Pratap Sarnaik had acquired a four-acre land parcel, worth around Rs 200 crore, in Mira Bhayandar for Rs 3 crore to set up his educational institute.

Maharashtra Revenue Minister Chandrashekhar Bawankule, however, said that he had only heard of the charge but had received no formal complaints.

Wadettiwar's allegations have come days after Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar ran into trouble over the deal for the sale of 40 acres of government land in the upscale Mundhwa area in Pune to Amadea Enterprises, a firm co-owned by his son Parth Pawar, came under the scanner for want of required clearances.

Speaking to reporters, the Congress leader claimed that State Transport Minister Pratap Sarnaik had acquired four acres of land worth around Rs 200 crore in Mira Bhayandar near Mumbai for just Rs 3 crore to set up an educational institute.

''Can a minister procure such land for his own educational institute? If this is permissible, then let this be Maharashtra. We will shut our eyes helplessly. Come and see, this is the current situation under their rule,'' he said.

Reacting to Wadettiwar's claim, Bawankule said, ''These people spend more time making allegations through the media than actually filing complaints. If a complaint is submitted, we can order an inquiry into it. Look at the recent Pune land case. When the issue was raised, the state government formed a committee and initiated a probe.''

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Another batch of 8 cheetahs from Africa to arrive in India soon; SA team visits MP habitats

Another batch of 8 cheetahs from Africa to arrive in India soon; SA team vi...

 India
2
NDA to form govt in Bihar by securing over 160 seats; half of state already showed door to Cong-RJD: Amit Shah at Purnea rally.

NDA to form govt in Bihar by securing over 160 seats; half of state already ...

 India
3
JSW Cement Q2 profit at Rs 75.36 cr

JSW Cement Q2 profit at Rs 75.36 cr

 India
4
Two youths killed after car hits metro pillar in Kochi

Two youths killed after car hits metro pillar in Kochi

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Cyber-resilient electric mobility: AI shields EV charging stations from cyber-attacks

AI can decode medical records with near-human accuracy

New AI model could save historic monuments before they crumble

How AI systems must prove trust, transparency and reliability before clinical use

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025