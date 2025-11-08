Left Menu

Facts of estate auctioned by previous BJP government to be revealed soon: Himachal CM

PTI | Shimla | Updated: 08-11-2025 16:07 IST | Created: 08-11-2025 16:07 IST
Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu announced on Saturday that details regarding the estate auctioned by the previous BJP government led by Jai Ram Thakur will be made public soon.

Flagging off a vehicle carrying 1.43 lakh signatures in support of the 'Vote Chor, Kursi Chod' campaign led by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, the chief minister stated, ''We will disclose how and where the previous BJP government auctioned the estates of Himachal Pradesh and reveal to the people how the interests of the state were compromised in the name of the double-engine government.'' Speaking to the media, Sukhu emphasised that the Congress party is committed to strengthening democracy. He also informed that the collected signatures have been sent to the All India Congress Committee office in New Delhi. Additionally, he criticised the state BJP, claiming it has fractured into five factions, with leaders making unfounded statements to maintain their political relevance. He also called on them to release the Rs 1500 crores announced for the monsoon disaster-hit Himachal Pradesh by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

State Congress chief Pratibha Singh noted that the target for signature collection was set at a lakh, but they exceeded it by gathering 1.43 lakh signatures. She mentioned that Rahul Gandhi has provided credible facts, figures, and evidence of vote theft. The signatures collected by the Congress party will also be forwarded to President Droupadi Murmu, she added. Public Works Minister Vikramaditya Singh remarked that the Election Commission has remained silent after Rahul Gandhi highlighted irregularities in the poll body's data.

