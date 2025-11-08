Left Menu

Local body polls: NCP review on, decision on alliances in next few days, says Ajit Pawar

PTI | Pune | Updated: 08-11-2025 20:22 IST | Created: 08-11-2025 20:22 IST
Local body polls: NCP review on, decision on alliances in next few days, says Ajit Pawar
  • Country:
  • India

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar on Saturday said his Nationalist Congress Party is carrying out a review of seats with regards to local body polls and a decision on alliances will be taken in the next few days.Speaking to reporters here, he said the decision will be based on the ''local'' situation.

NCP has been carrying out a review since Monday ahead of local body polls in the state, with Pune district being assessed during the day, he added.

''We fought Lok Sabha and Vidhan Sabha polls as part of the Mahayuti (which also comprises the BJP and Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena). We believe we will fight in major places as Mahayuti. We will also consider the local situation. The final decision to contest the polls individually or as part of Mahayuti will be taken in the next few days,'' Pawar said.

Polls to 246 Nagar parishads and 42 Nagar panchayats will be held on December 2, filing of nominations for which will begin on November 10.

The State Election Commission is yet to declare the poll schedule for 29 municipal corporations, including the cash-rich Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation in Mumbai, 32 zilla parishads, and 336 panchayat samitis. Elections to these are to be completed by January 31, 2026.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
BJP terms its win in Daman local body polls a result of good governance

BJP terms its win in Daman local body polls a result of good governance

 India
2
Health minister directs Delhi govt hospitals to ensure adequate medicine stock, quality patient care

Health minister directs Delhi govt hospitals to ensure adequate medicine sto...

 India
3
We'll one day say 'Richa - India captain': wishes Ganguly as Bengal celebrates its only Cup winner

We'll one day say 'Richa - India captain': wishes Ganguly as Bengal celebrat...

 India
4
Leander Paes takes charge as Bengal Tennis Association president

Leander Paes takes charge as Bengal Tennis Association president

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Cyber-resilient electric mobility: AI shields EV charging stations from cyber-attacks

AI can decode medical records with near-human accuracy

New AI model could save historic monuments before they crumble

How AI systems must prove trust, transparency and reliability before clinical use

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025