Local body polls: NCP review on, decision on alliances in next few days, says Ajit Pawar

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar on Saturday said his Nationalist Congress Party is carrying out a review of seats with regards to local body polls and a decision on alliances will be taken in the next few days.Speaking to reporters here, he said the decision will be based on the ''local'' situation.

NCP has been carrying out a review since Monday ahead of local body polls in the state, with Pune district being assessed during the day, he added.

''We fought Lok Sabha and Vidhan Sabha polls as part of the Mahayuti (which also comprises the BJP and Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena). We believe we will fight in major places as Mahayuti. We will also consider the local situation. The final decision to contest the polls individually or as part of Mahayuti will be taken in the next few days,'' Pawar said.

Polls to 246 Nagar parishads and 42 Nagar panchayats will be held on December 2, filing of nominations for which will begin on November 10.

The State Election Commission is yet to declare the poll schedule for 29 municipal corporations, including the cash-rich Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation in Mumbai, 32 zilla parishads, and 336 panchayat samitis. Elections to these are to be completed by January 31, 2026.

