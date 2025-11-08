Left Menu

Rebel TMC MLA Humayun Kabir to launch new party in December

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 08-11-2025 20:41 IST | Created: 08-11-2025 20:41 IST
Rebel Trinamool Congress MLA Humayun Kabir on Saturday said he will launch a new party and come up with more details about it from a public rally in his constituency on December 22.

Kabir, who had been censured repeatedly by the top leadership of TMC for making controversial comments about his party colleagues, asserted that his decision is final and irreversible.

Talking to reporters, the Bharatpur MLA said, ''I will be the chairperson of the new party and declare names of other office-bearers on December 22 at a massive rally in my constituency to be attended by 50,000 people.'' Kabir took a dig at TMC's national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee for his claims to bring the number of MLAs in BJP to 50, as he stated that former West Bengal chief minister Budddhadeb Bhattacharjee ''had shown a similar arrogance but was defeated in people's mandate.'' ''Our party will provide an alternative to the communal, divisive agenda of the BJP and others, raise the issues faced by common people, and expose the hypocrisy and anti-poor approach of other parties,'' he said.

Kabir had earlier said his new outfit will not close doors to the Congress, Left and even Indian Secuklar Front (ISF). ''Please don't take Humayun Kabir lightly,'' he said.

