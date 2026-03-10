Left Menu

West Bengal Accelerates Teacher Recruitment Amid Shortages

The West Bengal Central School Service Commission is expediting teacher recruitment in government-aided schools through the Second State Level Selection Test 2025. Document verification and interviews will run from March 23 to May 23, aiming to fill over 35,000 assistant teacher positions at secondary and higher secondary levels.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 10-03-2026 21:37 IST | Created: 10-03-2026 21:37 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The West Bengal Central School Service Commission has taken significant strides to address teacher shortages by advancing the recruitment process for assistant teachers in government-aided schools, as part of the Second State Level Selection Test 2025. An official stated on Tuesday that document verification and interviews for shortlisted candidates will occur from March 23 to May 23.

This initiative aims to fill more than 35,000 assistant teacher positions across the state's secondary and higher secondary levels. Specifically, 18,617 posts are open for applicants to teach classes 9–10 and 11–12. These appointments come after the initial 2016 SLST recruitment faced invalidation by the Supreme Court due to irregularities.

Candidates have been instructed to download intimation letters for details on reporting dates and timings. While counseling sessions for school-level appointments are happening at district offices, higher secondary level counseling will occur centrally at the WBSSC headquarters 'Acharya Sadan'. Despite election periods, the recruitment drive seeks to mitigate teacher shortages effectively.

(With inputs from agencies.)

