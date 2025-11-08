JLKM declares party manifesto for Ghatsila bypoll

Jharkhand Loktantrik Krantikari (JLKM) founder Jairam Kumar Mahato on Saturday announced a 15-point party manifesto, including the 1932 Khatiyan (record of land) based residential and employment policy for the Ghatsila bypoll.

JLKM has fielded Babulal Murmu for the Ghatsila bypoll.

If the JLKM candidate wins the Ghatsila bypoll, Mahato, the Dumri MLA, said the party would bring in the 1932 Khatiyan (Record of land)-based Residential policy and employment policy.

Besides, he promised to provide oxygen-equipped ambulances in Ghatsila constituency and degree colleges in Musabani and Dhalbhumgarh blocks of East Singhbhum district.

Mahato said JLKM would fulfil the long-standing demand of Santhal University in Ghatsila.

The JLKM leader also promised to reopen closed mines in Musabani and Ghatsila and create employment opportunities for youths.

He said tourist spots in Ghatsila would be beautified to attract tourists and create employment opportunities.

Polling for the Ghatsila bypoll will be held on November 11.

The Ghatsila seat fell vacant following the death of sitting JMM MLA Ramdas Soren. The JMM has fielded Ramdas Soren's son Somesh, while the BJP nominee is Babulal Soren, the son of former chief minister Champai Soren.

