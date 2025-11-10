Left Menu

Indonesia set is to grant national hero status to late strongman President Suharto

"There will be approximately 10 names, one of which is Mr. Harto (Suharto)," the president's spokesperson Prasetyo Hadi said in a statement late on Sunday. Every year, the title of national hero is awarded to Indonesians who have contributed significantly to the Southeast Asian archipelago's development.

Reuters | Updated: 10-11-2025 08:35 IST | Created: 10-11-2025 08:35 IST
Indonesia is set to award the title of national hero on Monday to late President Suharto, who was forced out of office in 1998 by violent protests that ended a three-decade rule marred by accusations of mass human rights violations, corruption and nepotism.

The title will be conferred in a ceremony on Monday morning presided over by President Prabowo Subianto, Suharto's former son-in-law, despite protests by pro-democracy activists and the families of those affected by the strongman's iron-fisted rule.

Every year, the title of national hero is awarded to Indonesians who have contributed significantly to the Southeast Asian archipelago's development. Suharto, who died in 2008, was one of 10 people to get the title on Monday. On Monday morning, ahead of the ceremony, a Reuters reporter saw Suharto's portrait among a display of framed pictures of 10 people who will be awarded the title of national hero at the centre of Jakarta's state palace.

Suharto was wearing his military uniform in the portrait. His picture was in the front row, between a picture of former president Abdurrahman Wahid and labour activist Marsinah, who was kidnapped and murdered during Suharto's rule.

