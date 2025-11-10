Imamganj Assembly Seat: Jitan Ram Manjhi's prestige on stake as NDA faces tough woman challenge from Mahagathbandhan

As Bihar heads into the second phase of polling on November 11, the Imamganj constituency, under the Aurangabad Lok Sabha seat, is poised for an intriguing contest. Former Bihar Chief Minister and Hindustani Awam Morcha (Secular) chief Jitan Ram Manjhi, who previously represented the seat, is once again testing his party's influence in this key region.

Once a Naxal-affected area, Imamganj has struggled with underdevelopment for decades. Located near the Bihar-Jharkhand border, it plays a vital role in transit and trade between the two states. The local economy primarily depends on agriculture, with major crops including rice, maize, wheat, and pulses. Imamganj also holds historical significance as part of the ancient Magadha region, once the epicentre of early Indian civilisation. Its proximity to Bodh Gaya, one of the world's most revered Buddhist pilgrimage sites, further enhances its cultural significance.

While Naxal activities in South Bihar once posed significant challenges, the security situation has improved considerably in recent years. The constituency also has a substantial Muslim population, and with the seat reserved for Scheduled Castes, social dynamics play a decisive role in determining electoral outcomes. For the upcoming election, HAM(S) has again fielded Deepa Kumari as the NDA candidate. She has represented the seat since 2024, when she won a by-election by a margin of 5,945 votes over RJD's Raushan Kumar after the seat was vacated by Jitan Ram Manjhi's move to national politics.

The Mahagathbandhan has nominated Ritu Priya Chaudhary, another woman candidate, potentially intensifying the competition for women voters in the constituency. The Jan Suraaj Party has fielded Ajeet Kumar, although the primary contest is expected to be between the NDA and the Mahagathbandhan. In the 2010 Bihar Assembly elections, Uday Narain Choudhary of the Janata Dal (United) defeated Raushan Kumar of the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) by a narrow margin of 1,211 votes, securing 44,126 votes against Kumar's 42,915.

In 2015, Jitan Ram Manjhi, chief of the Hindustani Awam Morcha (Secular), registered a decisive victory, defeating Uday Narain Choudhary of the RJD by a margin of 29,408 votes. Manjhi polled 79,389 votes, while Choudhary received 49,981. Manjhi successfully retained the seat in 2020, though his victory margin narrowed to 16,034 votes against the same opponent, Uday Narain Choudhary of the RJD.

The first phase of the Bihar elections, which saw a record voter turnout of 65.08 per cent, marked the highest polling percentage in the state's history. Elections for 122 assembly seats in the second phase are scheduled on November 11. The results of the Bihar Assembly elections are slated to be announced on November 14. (ANI)

