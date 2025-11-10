"Didn't complain when they won elections in Himachal, Karnataka": Ramdas Athawale slams Rahul Gandhi over "voter chori" allegations

Union Minister of State (MoS) for Social Justice and Empowerment Ramdas Athawale has said that the allegation of "vote chori" being levelled by Congress and its leader Rahul Gandhi is "false". Speaking to reporters here, Athawale argued that Congress had not raised any complaints when it won the assembly elections in Himachal Pradesh, Telangana, and Karnataka.

"This allegation is false. The Election Commission is conducting an inquiry and removing bogus and fake votes that were previously registered. When they won elections in Himachal, Telangana and Karnataka, they didn't raise any complaints," said Athawale, founder of Republican Party of India (A). His remarks came after Congress MP Rahul Gandhi on Sunday lashed out at the Bharatiya Janata Party and the Election Commission of India (ECI) over "vote theft", asserting that he has more evidence and will reveal it soon.

Claiming that democracy and the constitution are "under attack", the Congress leader alleged that a large-scale "vote theft" was taking place. On November 5, in a press conference, Rahul Gandhi alleged "large-scale voter fraud" in the 2024 Haryana assembly elections.

He referred to the list of voters issued by the Election Commission ahead of the Haryana assembly polls and alleged that there were nearly 25 lakh fake votes in the state. He stated that a corrupt voter list undermines democracy. "Now, we have proof that the voter list in India is a lie. "If the voter list is a lie, there is no democracy," Gandhi said during his 'H Files' press conference.

He further urged India's Gen Z and youth to safeguard the country's democratic process while addressing allegations of large-scale voter fraud in Haryana. Gandhi highlighted that the youth have the power to restore democracy through truth and non-violence.

He also claimed a plan was set in motion to turn a predicted Congress victory into defeat in the Haryana polls. "I want the young people of India, Gen Z, to understand this clearly. Because this is about your future. Your future is being destroyed. So it's important that you listen and you watch. I'm questioning the Election Commission and the democratic process in India. So I'm doing it with 100 per cent proof. We are pretty sure that a plan was put in motion to convert Congress's landslide victory (in Haryana) into a loss," he said. (ANI)

