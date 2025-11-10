Left Menu

'Vote Chor, Gaddi Chhod' Campaign Garners Over 16 Lakh Signatures in Jharkhand

The Jharkhand Congress has successfully gathered around 16 lakh signatures as part of its 'Vote Chor, Gaddi Chhod' campaign. This initiative aims to promote clean elections and raise awareness against electoral malpractices. The signatures, collected from 81 assembly constituencies, will be submitted to the president.

Ranchi | Updated: 10-11-2025 11:54 IST
The Jharkhand Congress announced on Monday that it has amassed approximately 16 lakh signed forms through its 'Vote Chor, Gaddi Chhod' campaign across the state's 81 assembly constituencies. This initiative is part of a larger effort to advocate for transparent elections and increase awareness about electoral malpractices nationwide.

At the party's state headquarters in Ranchi, Jharkhand Congress President Keshav Mahato Kamlesh, alongside in-charge K Raju, officiated the departure of the signed forms to the AICC headquarters in a specially designed vehicle. Originally slated to run from September 15 to October 15, the campaign was extended by 10 days, amidst festival season challenges. Despite this, the party deemed the signature collection drive successful and anticipates further growth.

The campaign presented five key demands: the publication of a machine-readable voter list with photographs, the release of all deletion and addition lists with photographs prior to elections, a grievance redressal mechanism for wrongful deletions, a clear cut-off date for voter list changes, and accountability for officials involved in voter suppression.

