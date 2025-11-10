Controversial Hero: Indonesia Honors Suharto Amid Protests
Indonesia has posthumously awarded the title of national hero to former President Suharto, sparking protests due to his alleged human rights violations and corruption. The ceremony, conducted by President Prabowo Subianto, Suharto's former son-in-law, highlighted ongoing debates over historical revisionism in the country.
Indonesia has posthumously conferred the national hero title on former President Suharto, despite protests from pro-democracy activists and those affected by his controversial regime. The ceremony was overseen by President Prabowo Subianto, Suharto's former son-in-law, who has faced his own accusations of human rights abuses.
Suharto's appointment comes at a time of heated debate over historical revisionism. Critics argue that the move glosses over his problematic legacy, which includes mass human rights violations and rampant corruption. Nonetheless, Suharto's contributions to Indonesia's independence struggle and economic transformation were noted during the event.
The debate surrounding Suharto reflects broader tensions in Indonesia about the role of its military, the rewriting of history, and the reconciliation of past abuses. This decision also raises questions about the current political climate under Prabowo and could signal a shift towards a stronger military presence in politics.
ALSO READ
Protests Erupt Over Delhi's Air Quality Amid Accusations and Detentions
New Delhi police detain dozens in anti-pollution protests
Haryana Cong decides to take 'vote theft' issue to masses, hold statewide protests
Oppn vows nationwide protests as Pakistan moves to pass 27th Constitutional Amendment
UPDATE 1-Tanzania police arrest senior opposition party official after deadly protests, target others