Controversial Hero: Indonesia Honors Suharto Amid Protests

Indonesia has posthumously conferred the national hero title on former President Suharto, despite protests from pro-democracy activists and those affected by his controversial regime. The ceremony was overseen by President Prabowo Subianto, Suharto's former son-in-law, who has faced his own accusations of human rights abuses.

Suharto's appointment comes at a time of heated debate over historical revisionism. Critics argue that the move glosses over his problematic legacy, which includes mass human rights violations and rampant corruption. Nonetheless, Suharto's contributions to Indonesia's independence struggle and economic transformation were noted during the event.

The debate surrounding Suharto reflects broader tensions in Indonesia about the role of its military, the rewriting of history, and the reconciliation of past abuses. This decision also raises questions about the current political climate under Prabowo and could signal a shift towards a stronger military presence in politics.