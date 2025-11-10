Left Menu

Controversial Hero: Indonesia Honors Suharto Amid Protests

Indonesia has posthumously awarded the title of national hero to former President Suharto, sparking protests due to his alleged human rights violations and corruption. The ceremony, conducted by President Prabowo Subianto, Suharto's former son-in-law, highlighted ongoing debates over historical revisionism in the country.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-11-2025 12:14 IST | Created: 10-11-2025 12:14 IST
Controversial Hero: Indonesia Honors Suharto Amid Protests

Indonesia has posthumously conferred the national hero title on former President Suharto, despite protests from pro-democracy activists and those affected by his controversial regime. The ceremony was overseen by President Prabowo Subianto, Suharto's former son-in-law, who has faced his own accusations of human rights abuses.

Suharto's appointment comes at a time of heated debate over historical revisionism. Critics argue that the move glosses over his problematic legacy, which includes mass human rights violations and rampant corruption. Nonetheless, Suharto's contributions to Indonesia's independence struggle and economic transformation were noted during the event.

The debate surrounding Suharto reflects broader tensions in Indonesia about the role of its military, the rewriting of history, and the reconciliation of past abuses. This decision also raises questions about the current political climate under Prabowo and could signal a shift towards a stronger military presence in politics.

TRENDING

1
Rising Star James Overy: A Golden Opportunity for the Socceroos

Rising Star James Overy: A Golden Opportunity for the Socceroos

 Global
2
World Leaders Summit 2025: A Convergence of Vision and Action

World Leaders Summit 2025: A Convergence of Vision and Action

 Switzerland
3
Trust and Transparency: Nepal's Path to Fair Elections

Trust and Transparency: Nepal's Path to Fair Elections

 Nepal
4
Crackdown on Online Scams: South Korea and Cambodia Strengthen Cooperation

Crackdown on Online Scams: South Korea and Cambodia Strengthen Cooperation

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How businesses can future-proof AI transformation

Global supply chains far more fragile than expected

AI improves hospital performance but faces cost and trust barriers

E-commerce faces an AI shift: Smart summaries boost consumer trust and confidence in online shopping

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025