Uttar Pradesh Mandates Vande Mataram in Schools to Boost Unity
Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has declared the mandatory recital of the national song 'Vande Mataram' in schools and colleges across Uttar Pradesh. This move aims to fortify national unity and foster respect for India. Additionally, programs commemorating Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel's birth anniversary highlight the state's push for national integrity.
The Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh, Yogi Adityanath, announced a new directive that makes singing 'Vande Mataram' compulsory in educational institutions throughout the state. The policy aims to instill a sense of national pride and unity among students.
Addressing attendees at the 'Ekta Yatra' and a mass singing event of 'Vande Mataram,' Adityanath emphasized the importance of identifying and countering threats to India's national unity, drawing parallels to historical figures who challenged the country's integrity.
Highlighting Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel's 150th birth anniversary, Adityanath spoke of government efforts to honor his legacy. These include nationwide 'Run for Unity' events and a range of programs promoting self-reliance and national unity. Amid these developments, the CM also attended a 'Janta Darshan' at Gorakhnath Temple, addressing public grievances.
