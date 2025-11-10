Left Menu

Unity Versus Division: The Vande Mataram Debate

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath criticized opposition to the national song 'Vande Mataram,' linking it to threats against India's unity. He recounted historical resistance, urging citizens to confront divisive elements and honor national heroes. Adityanath stressed the need to prevent divisive figures like Jinnah from emerging.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Gorakhpur | Updated: 10-11-2025 13:17 IST | Created: 10-11-2025 13:17 IST
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has condemned those opposing the national song 'Vande Mataram,' stating such actions undermine India's unity and integrity.

Speaking at the 'Ekta Yatra' in Gorakhpur, Adityanath highlighted historical opposition, notably by Jauhar in 1923, urging Indians to stand united and reject divisive elements.

Linking current protests to past events, he emphasized the importance of honoring national songs and heroes to thwart the rise of divisive figures reminiscent of Jinnah.

(With inputs from agencies.)

