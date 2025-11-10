Unity Versus Division: The Vande Mataram Debate

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has condemned those opposing the national song 'Vande Mataram,' stating such actions undermine India's unity and integrity.

Speaking at the 'Ekta Yatra' in Gorakhpur, Adityanath highlighted historical opposition, notably by Jauhar in 1923, urging Indians to stand united and reject divisive elements.

Linking current protests to past events, he emphasized the importance of honoring national songs and heroes to thwart the rise of divisive figures reminiscent of Jinnah.

(With inputs from agencies.)