European Shares Surge Amid U.S. Shutdown Relief and Diageo's New Leadership

Investor sentiment was buoyant across European markets on Monday, catalyzed by initial indications that the protracted U.S. government shutdown might soon conclude, and significantly bolstered by Diageo's announcement of a new CEO.

The pan-European STOXX 600 registered a 1.1% gain to 571 points as of 0809 GMT, recovering ground after touching a three-week low last Friday. The previous week's trading saw the STOXX index suffer its most considerable weekly drop since late August, driven by tech bubble fears and absent U.S. economic data due to the 40-day governmental deadlock.

Calm returned to the markets as the U.S. Senate progressed with a bill to reopen the government, pending approval from the House and President Donald Trump. Tech stocks, after recent declines, led the charge with a 2.3% increase. Meanwhile, spirits producer Diageo's shares soared 8.2% thanks to the appointment of Dave Lewis, formerly of Tesco, as its new CEO, as the company navigates a tricky era for the beverage industry.

