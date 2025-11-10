BBC Turmoil: Top Executives Resign Amid Bias Allegations

Top executives at the BBC resigned on Sunday amid accusations of bias, particularly following the editing of a speech by U.S. President Donald Trump. An internal report pointing out various failings at the broadcaster, including its coverage of critical issues, was leaked, adding to the mounting pressure.

Former U.S. President Trump criticized the BBC for editing a speech in a way that altered its meaning, suggesting support for the Capitol riot. Tim Davie, the BBC's director general since 2020, defended the broadcaster's reputation while acknowledging mistakes. News CEO Deborah Turness also stepped down, denying claims of institutional bias.

The BBC remains a trusted news source in the UK but has been challenged by critics over its funding model and perceived slant. Debate continues over its impartiality, with an internal report citing anti-Israel bias. The network has faced multiple controversies, affecting its editorial policies and broader influence.

(With inputs from agencies.)