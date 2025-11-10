Left Menu

Kerala Sets Dates for Crucial 2025 Local Body Elections

Kerala State Election Commissioner A. Shajahan announced the 2025 local body elections will occur on December 9 in seven districts and December 11 in others, with vote counting on December 13. BJP highlights the importance of these elections for municipal and panchayat governance improvements across the state.

Kerala State Election Commissioner A. Shajahan (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Kerala's State Election Commissioner A. Shajahan officially announced Monday the dates for the 2025 local body elections. Scheduled to take place on December 9, polling will occur in the districts of Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Kottayam, Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha, Idukki, and Ernakulam. Meanwhile, voters in Thrissur, Wayanad, Kannur, Malappuram, Palakkad, Kozhikode, and Kasaragod will cast their ballots on December 11. The crucial vote-counting process is slated to begin on December 13, starting at 8 a.m.

The local body elections are pivotal in shaping effective municipal and panchayat governance across Kerala. BJP State President Rajeev Chandrashekhar emphasized their importance, citing these elections as a significant opportunity for the common people to ascertain quality governance in their localities. He pointed out that residents demand panchayats free from corruption and equipped with basic facilities, which have been lacking for two decades.

Chandrashekhar further articulated the BJP's dedication to promoting growth and responsive governance frameworks throughout every municipality and panchayat. He affirmed the party's vision for development, underlining their role as a transformative political force committed to performance-oriented politics. The upcoming polls are anticipated as decisive, determining Kerala's path forward in governance.

