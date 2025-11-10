Left Menu

Tejashwi Yadav Criticizes ECI Over Data Transparency in Bihar Elections

RJD's Tejashwi Yadav criticized the Election Commission for not releasing gender-wise voter data after Bihar polls and accused Prime Minister Modi of neglecting key issues like unemployment. He asserted there would be no compromise on law and order and pledged action against corruption if the INDIA bloc wins.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Patna | Updated: 10-11-2025 14:20 IST | Created: 10-11-2025 14:20 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Tejashwi Yadav, a leader of the Rashtriya Janata Dal and the chief ministerial candidate for the INDIA bloc, has voiced criticism against the Election Commission of India for failing to release gender-specific data on electors following the first phase of Bihar's assembly elections.

At a recent media briefing, Yadav accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of sidestepping critical issues such as unemployment and migration in his campaign and engaging in "negative politics." Yadav condemned what he describes as attempts by the BJP's central leaders to impose external control over Bihar.

Yadav further emphasized that if the INDIA bloc comes to power, there will be a stringent focus on maintaining law and order. He assured constituents that decisive actions will be taken against crime, communal tensions, and corruption.

