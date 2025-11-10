Diplomatic Tensions Flare: Japan, China, and the Taiwan Question

Japan has condemned comments by a Chinese diplomat, labeling them as "extremely inappropriate" after they seemingly targeted Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi over her suggestion that Tokyo might consider military action if Beijing attacked Taiwan.

The situation has heightened tensions between the historical rivals, following a period of relative calm. U.S. Ambassador George Glass also criticized the comments, interpreting them as a threat to Takaichi and Japan.

Japan's Chief Cabinet Secretary Minoru Kihara indicated that China has been requested to address these remarks. Meanwhile, diplomatic relations are under strain amid growing concerns about regional security dynamics involving Taiwan.

