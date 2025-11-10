Guinea's Presidential Race Heats Up as Junta Leader Runs for Office

Guinea's political landscape is stirring as junta leader Mamady Doumbouya joins the race for the presidency in the forthcoming election. The Supreme Court confirmed Doumbouya and eight others as eligible candidates, marking a pivotal moment since he seized control of the West African nation in 2021.

Originally pledging not to vie for office, Doumbouya's candidacy was enabled by a newly minted constitution endorsed through a September referendum. This move triggers a significant realignment of Guinea's political dynamics, particularly with notable figures such as former President Alpha Conde and ex-Prime Minister Cellou Dalein Diallo disqualified under newly defined age and residency stipulations.

Running as an independent, Doumbouya faces a field comprised largely of lesser-known contenders like Abdoulaye Yero Balde and Faya Millimono. This election, set for December 28, is a crucial step towards reinstating civilian rule following a missed deadline in a two-year transitional plan overseen by regional bloc ECOWAS.

