BJP Chief Supports Tharoor in Praise Controversy

Kerala BJP chief Rajeev Chandrasekhar voiced support for Congress leader Shashi Tharoor after Tharoor faced backlash for praising veteran BJP leader L K Advani on his 98th birthday.

Chandrasekhar accused the Congress of not lauding leaders beyond the Nehru-Gandhi family, asserting that the BJP readily respects and acknowledges political figures who have contributed to the nation, irrespective of their affiliations.

In response to Congress distancing itself from Tharoor's remarks, he emphasized that a leader's legacy should not be diminished by particular episodes, advocating for a comprehensive view of Advaniji's contributions.

(With inputs from agencies.)