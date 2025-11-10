BBC Leadership Exodus Amid Editorial Bias Scandal

In a significant shake-up, the BBC's director-general and head of news have stepped down amid intensifying allegations of editorial bias. The accusations include prejudiced editing of former U.S. President Donald Trump's speech, fueling criticism regarding the British broadcaster's impartiality.

A leaked internal memo, disseminated by the Daily Telegraph, has amplified scrutiny on the BBC. The document, authored by ex-standards adviser Michael Prescott, draws attention to the broadcaster's skewed coverage of contentious topics such as the Israel–Hamas conflict and transgender issues, suggesting a systemic bias.

These revelations highlight a series of editorial missteps, from an anti-Trump stance in a Panorama episode to inconsistencies in reporting on Israel and Palestine and underplaying certain transgender narratives. The memo urges the BBC to adopt a more balanced and objective approach moving forward.

(With inputs from agencies.)