Spear Corps Commander Evaluates Combat Readiness in the Eastern Himalayas
Lt. General Abhijit S Pendharkar visited forward posts in Arunachal Pradesh’s Dibang Valley, assessing troop readiness and morale. The focus was on combat preparedness and counter-drone capabilities. The visit demonstrated the integration of advanced technologies and commended troops’ resilience in harsh conditions.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Itanagar | Updated: 10-11-2025 19:37 IST | Created: 10-11-2025 19:37 IST
- Country:
- India
In a strategic visit to Arunachal Pradesh's Dibang Valley, Lt. General Abhijit S Pendharkar, the General Officer Commanding of the Spear Corps, evaluated operational readiness in challenging high-altitude conditions.
The focus was on ensuring combat preparedness along the Line of Actual Control, highlighting the Indian Army's advanced counter-drone capabilities amid difficult terrain.
Meeting with troops, Pendharkar praised their professionalism and resilience, reaffirming the Army's dedication to defending national borders and adapting to modern warfare's technological demands.
