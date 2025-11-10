Left Menu

Spear Corps Commander Evaluates Combat Readiness in the Eastern Himalayas

Lt. General Abhijit S Pendharkar visited forward posts in Arunachal Pradesh’s Dibang Valley, assessing troop readiness and morale. The focus was on combat preparedness and counter-drone capabilities. The visit demonstrated the integration of advanced technologies and commended troops’ resilience in harsh conditions.

  • Country:
  • India

In a strategic visit to Arunachal Pradesh's Dibang Valley, Lt. General Abhijit S Pendharkar, the General Officer Commanding of the Spear Corps, evaluated operational readiness in challenging high-altitude conditions.

The focus was on ensuring combat preparedness along the Line of Actual Control, highlighting the Indian Army's advanced counter-drone capabilities amid difficult terrain.

Meeting with troops, Pendharkar praised their professionalism and resilience, reaffirming the Army's dedication to defending national borders and adapting to modern warfare's technological demands.

(With inputs from agencies.)

