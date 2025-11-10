Stalin Slams AIADMK's Move to Join SIR’s Legal Battle

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin has criticized the main opposition AIADMK for allegedly staging a 'deceitful drama' by filing a petition in the Supreme Court against the DMK's challenge to the Special Investigation Report (SIR). The Chief Minister shared his reservations during a public function, emphasizing the dubious nature of AIADMK's sudden legal move.

Stalin, who also serves as the President of the ruling DMK, accused AIADMK chief Edappadi K Palaniswami of being subservient to the BJP, suggesting he follows directives from Delhi without question. The Chief Minister refrained from directly naming the central government but alleged intimidation tactics involving the Income Tax department and the CBI against the DMK.

Highlighting DMK's longstanding commitment, Stalin pointed to the party's continuous activities over 75 years, including the recent initiative 'Udanpirappey Va.' He reassured supporters that the AIADMK's alleged new tactics, such as the SIR, would not succeed in destabilizing the DMK's stronghold in Tamil Nadu.

(With inputs from agencies.)