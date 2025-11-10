Left Menu

Stalin Slams AIADMK's Move to Join SIR’s Legal Battle

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin accuses opposition AIADMK of enacting a deceitful drama by petitioning Supreme Court against DMK’s plea challenging SIR. He claims AIADMK's actions are driven by servility to BJP. Stalin is confident SIR tactics won't affect DMK in Tamil Nadu.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Tiruchirappalli | Updated: 10-11-2025 19:45 IST | Created: 10-11-2025 19:45 IST
Stalin Slams AIADMK's Move to Join SIR’s Legal Battle
Stalin
  • Country:
  • India

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin has criticized the main opposition AIADMK for allegedly staging a 'deceitful drama' by filing a petition in the Supreme Court against the DMK's challenge to the Special Investigation Report (SIR). The Chief Minister shared his reservations during a public function, emphasizing the dubious nature of AIADMK's sudden legal move.

Stalin, who also serves as the President of the ruling DMK, accused AIADMK chief Edappadi K Palaniswami of being subservient to the BJP, suggesting he follows directives from Delhi without question. The Chief Minister refrained from directly naming the central government but alleged intimidation tactics involving the Income Tax department and the CBI against the DMK.

Highlighting DMK's longstanding commitment, Stalin pointed to the party's continuous activities over 75 years, including the recent initiative 'Udanpirappey Va.' He reassured supporters that the AIADMK's alleged new tactics, such as the SIR, would not succeed in destabilizing the DMK's stronghold in Tamil Nadu.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Justice Served: Bombay HC Upholds Life Sentence in Pallavi Purkayastha Murder Case

Justice Served: Bombay HC Upholds Life Sentence in Pallavi Purkayastha Murde...

 India
2
Thibaut Courtois: A Goalkeeper's Struggle Amid World Cup Qualifiers

Thibaut Courtois: A Goalkeeper's Struggle Amid World Cup Qualifiers

 Belgium
3
Supreme Court Curtails Routine DNA Testing to Uphold Privacy

Supreme Court Curtails Routine DNA Testing to Uphold Privacy

 India
4
Controversy Surrounds Bengaluru Jail Lapses: National Security at Risk

Controversy Surrounds Bengaluru Jail Lapses: National Security at Risk

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How businesses can future-proof AI transformation

Global supply chains far more fragile than expected

AI improves hospital performance but faces cost and trust barriers

E-commerce faces an AI shift: Smart summaries boost consumer trust and confidence in online shopping

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025