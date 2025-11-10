U.S. Vice President JD Vance Cancels Kenya Visit Following G20 Summit Snub
U.S. Vice President JD Vance's trip to Kenya has been canceled following President Donald Trump's decision not to attend the G20 summit due to alleged human rights abuses in South Africa. Despite the cancellation, Kenya maintains that the relationship between the two countries remains strong.
U.S. Vice President JD Vance has canceled his visit to Kenya, initially planned for later this month. This cancellation follows President Donald Trump's decision to skip the G20 summit in South Africa, citing alleged human rights abuses against South Africa's white Afrikaner minority. These allegations have been strongly refuted by South Africa.
The East African nation's government confirmed the cancellation, emphasizing that it would not affect the strong relationship between Kenya and the U.S. This development comes as Kenya aims to establish a trade agreement with the U.S. by the end of the year. Despite this, former U.S. President Joe Biden had strengthened ties by designating Kenya as a major non-NATO ally in 2024.
The White House has yet to respond to inquiries regarding this diplomatic shift. Meanwhile, Kenya faces scrutiny from U.S. lawmakers due to its burgeoning ties with China, adding complexity to its international relations.
