Left Menu

Trump's Legal Team Demands Retraction of BBC Documentary

Donald Trump's legal team has issued a warning to the BBC, demanding a retraction of their 'Panorama' documentary. They have threatened legal action with claims for damages not less than one billion dollars if the retraction is not made by November 14, as per a letter dated Sunday.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-11-2025 21:24 IST | Created: 10-11-2025 21:24 IST
Trump's Legal Team Demands Retraction of BBC Documentary

Donald Trump's legal team has formally requested that the BBC retract its recent 'Panorama' documentary, underscoring the potential for a consequential lawsuit.

According to a letter sent on Sunday, Trump's lawyers are seeking damages amounting to no less than one billion dollars.

The ultimatum provided to the BBC sets a deadline of November 14 to withdraw the documentary if they are to avoid impending legal action.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tragic Blast Near Red Fort Metro Station Shocks Nation

Tragic Blast Near Red Fort Metro Station Shocks Nation

 India
2
A Milestone in Diplomacy: Strengthening India-Angola Ties for Inclusive Governance

A Milestone in Diplomacy: Strengthening India-Angola Ties for Inclusive Gove...

 Angola
3
Reviewed situation with Home Minister Amit Shah, officials: PM Modi on Delhi blast.

Reviewed situation with Home Minister Amit Shah, officials: PM Modi on Delhi...

 India
4
BJP Engages with Chief Electoral Officer Amidst Key Electoral Roll Revisions

BJP Engages with Chief Electoral Officer Amidst Key Electoral Roll Revisions

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How businesses can future-proof AI transformation

Global supply chains far more fragile than expected

AI improves hospital performance but faces cost and trust barriers

E-commerce faces an AI shift: Smart summaries boost consumer trust and confidence in online shopping

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025