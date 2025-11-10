Trump's Legal Team Demands Retraction of BBC Documentary
Donald Trump's legal team has issued a warning to the BBC, demanding a retraction of their 'Panorama' documentary. They have threatened legal action with claims for damages not less than one billion dollars if the retraction is not made by November 14, as per a letter dated Sunday.
Donald Trump's legal team has formally requested that the BBC retract its recent 'Panorama' documentary, underscoring the potential for a consequential lawsuit.
According to a letter sent on Sunday, Trump's lawyers are seeking damages amounting to no less than one billion dollars.
The ultimatum provided to the BBC sets a deadline of November 14 to withdraw the documentary if they are to avoid impending legal action.
