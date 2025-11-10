Left Menu

Tragedy Strikes Near Red Fort: Eight Perish in Delhi Blast

PDP president Mehbooba Mufti expressed deep sorrow over a blast near Delhi's Red Fort that resulted in eight fatalities and numerous injuries. She conveyed her heartfelt condolences to the victims' families and hoped for a speedy recovery of the injured. Mufti also urged for an investigation into the incident's cause.

PDP president Mehbooba Mufti on Monday voiced her anguish over a tragic explosion at Red Fort, Delhi, which resulted in eight fatalities and multiple injuries.

In her statement on social media platform X, Mufti expressed profound shock and grief over this devastating car blast.

She extended her sympathies to the bereaved families, urging for a quick investigation to uncover the cause and praying for the injured to recover swiftly.

