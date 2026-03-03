Left Menu

Tragedy Strikes: Motorcycle Plunge Claims Two Lives in Aravalli Hills

A motorcycle accident in the Aravalli Hills near Damdama Lake resulted in the deaths of two individuals, including a teenager, and seriously injured a man. The accident occurred as they returned from a temple visit. Police are investigating the incident.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Gurugram | Updated: 03-03-2026 22:20 IST | Created: 03-03-2026 22:20 IST
Tragedy Strikes: Motorcycle Plunge Claims Two Lives in Aravalli Hills
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A tragic motorcycle accident in the Aravalli Hills claimed the lives of two people, including a teenager, and left a man severely injured on Tuesday afternoon. The mishap occurred near Damdama Lake as the motorcycle lost balance while descending a steep slope, plunging into a ravine.

The victims, Satpal and his son Uday from Rithoj village, had visited the Bada Johar temple for Holi. On their way back, Mundar alias Mundraj, a Damdama resident, joined them on their motorcycle. Unfortunately, all three were thrown into an 80-foot ravine along with the vehicle.

Authorities reported that Uday and Mundraj died instantly from severe head injuries, while Satpal suffered serious injuries. A police team promptly arrived at the scene and transported the injured to a hospital. An investigation is underway, with Inspector Sukhpal of Sohna Sadar police station leading the probe.

TRENDING

1
Sudan-Ethiopia Drone Allegations Escalate Tensions in Civil War

Sudan-Ethiopia Drone Allegations Escalate Tensions in Civil War

 Global
2
Peru's Agricultural Exports at Risk Amid Coastal El Niño Challenges

Peru's Agricultural Exports at Risk Amid Coastal El Niño Challenges

 Global
3
Ravi Shankar Prasad to Lead New Lok Sabha Privileges Committee

Ravi Shankar Prasad to Lead New Lok Sabha Privileges Committee

 India
4
Tiger Tragedy: Woman Attacked in Madhya Pradesh Forest

Tiger Tragedy: Woman Attacked in Madhya Pradesh Forest

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can Mozambique Revive Growth and Deliver Jobs for Its Young Population?

Can AI Judge Economic Risk? IMF Tests GPT on Global Surveillance Reports

Slovakia Moves Toward Sustainable Well-Being Over Pure Economic Growth

Mexico’s Semiconductor Strategy: Seizing Opportunity in a Shifting Global Order

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026