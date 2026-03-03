Tragedy Strikes: Motorcycle Plunge Claims Two Lives in Aravalli Hills

A tragic motorcycle accident in the Aravalli Hills claimed the lives of two people, including a teenager, and left a man severely injured on Tuesday afternoon. The mishap occurred near Damdama Lake as the motorcycle lost balance while descending a steep slope, plunging into a ravine.

The victims, Satpal and his son Uday from Rithoj village, had visited the Bada Johar temple for Holi. On their way back, Mundar alias Mundraj, a Damdama resident, joined them on their motorcycle. Unfortunately, all three were thrown into an 80-foot ravine along with the vehicle.

Authorities reported that Uday and Mundraj died instantly from severe head injuries, while Satpal suffered serious injuries. A police team promptly arrived at the scene and transported the injured to a hospital. An investigation is underway, with Inspector Sukhpal of Sohna Sadar police station leading the probe.