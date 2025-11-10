Left Menu

Tragedy Strikes at Delhi’s Red Fort: CM Stalin’s Condolences

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin expressed shock and conveyed condolences after a deadly explosion near Delhi's Red Fort claimed several lives. He extended his sympathies to the victims' families and wished a swift recovery for the injured.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 10-11-2025 22:41 IST | Created: 10-11-2025 22:41 IST
An explosion near Delhi's Red Fort has left several dead, drawing condolences from Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin.

On Monday, Stalin expressed his shock via social media, sharing an emotional message for those affected by the tragedy.

He extended his heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families and wished for the speedy recovery of the injured.

(With inputs from agencies.)

