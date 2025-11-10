Tragedy Strikes at Delhi’s Red Fort: CM Stalin’s Condolences
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin expressed shock and conveyed condolences after a deadly explosion near Delhi's Red Fort claimed several lives. He extended his sympathies to the victims' families and wished a swift recovery for the injured.
An explosion near Delhi's Red Fort has left several dead, drawing condolences from Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin.
On Monday, Stalin expressed his shock via social media, sharing an emotional message for those affected by the tragedy.
He extended his heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families and wished for the speedy recovery of the injured.
