Left Menu

Congress Strengthens Roots with New DCC Observers

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge appointed observers for selecting District Congress Committee presidents in various states. This move is a part of the 'Sangathan Srijan Abhiyan' initiative aimed at empowering dedicated party members and bolstering organizational strength across Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Himachal Pradesh, and Jammu and Kashmir.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 10-11-2025 23:07 IST | Created: 10-11-2025 23:07 IST
Congress Strengthens Roots with New DCC Observers
Mallikarjun Kharge
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant organizational move, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge has appointed observers tasked with selecting District Congress Committee (DCC) presidents for key states including Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Himachal Pradesh, and Jammu and Kashmir.

This initiative is part of the party's 'Sangathan Srijan Abhiyan', which emphasizes entrusting dedicated and high-performing party workers with heightened responsibilities. This campaign is designed to fortify the party's structural foundation.

With 25 observers for Andhra Pradesh, 38 for Tamil Nadu, 12 for Himachal Pradesh, and 21 for Jammu and Kashmir, the campaign underscores a tactical approach to party organization and leadership reinforcement.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Heightened Security Measures After Red Fort Blast

Heightened Security Measures After Red Fort Blast

 India
2
Senate Clears Path to End Longest U.S. Government Shutdown

Senate Clears Path to End Longest U.S. Government Shutdown

 Global
3
High Alert in Haryana After Deadly Red Fort Blast

High Alert in Haryana After Deadly Red Fort Blast

 India
4
Legal Tangle Jeopardizes Food Aid for Millions Amid Government Shutdown

Legal Tangle Jeopardizes Food Aid for Millions Amid Government Shutdown

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How businesses can future-proof AI transformation

Global supply chains far more fragile than expected

AI improves hospital performance but faces cost and trust barriers

E-commerce faces an AI shift: Smart summaries boost consumer trust and confidence in online shopping

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025