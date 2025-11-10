Congress Strengthens Roots with New DCC Observers
Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge appointed observers for selecting District Congress Committee presidents in various states. This move is a part of the 'Sangathan Srijan Abhiyan' initiative aimed at empowering dedicated party members and bolstering organizational strength across Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Himachal Pradesh, and Jammu and Kashmir.
In a significant organizational move, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge has appointed observers tasked with selecting District Congress Committee (DCC) presidents for key states including Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Himachal Pradesh, and Jammu and Kashmir.
This initiative is part of the party's 'Sangathan Srijan Abhiyan', which emphasizes entrusting dedicated and high-performing party workers with heightened responsibilities. This campaign is designed to fortify the party's structural foundation.
With 25 observers for Andhra Pradesh, 38 for Tamil Nadu, 12 for Himachal Pradesh, and 21 for Jammu and Kashmir, the campaign underscores a tactical approach to party organization and leadership reinforcement.
