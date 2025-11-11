Hungary Seeks U.S. Economic Cooperation Amid EU Funding Freeze
Hungary is exploring U.S. partnerships for economic stability due to suspended EU funding. Prime Minister Viktor Orban secured a U.S. waiver on Russian energy sanctions. Hungary’s Economy Minister emphasized the arrangement's significance but dismissed it as a 'rescue package.' Details remain undisclosed amid political tensions with the EU.
Hungary is considering economic collaboration with the United States as a means to counterbalance the suspension of European Union funding. The government is eyeing potential deals on swaps, loans, and infrastructure financing, according to Economy Minister Marton Nagy.
Prime Minister Viktor Orban recently met with U.S. President Donald Trump, gaining a waiver from U.S. sanctions related to Russian energy use, a move that's buoyed Hungary's currency, the forint. This could signal Hungary's capability to navigate around EU financial constraints.
The agreement is being described by Nagy as a 'protective shield,' though he downplays comparisons to international rescue packages. Opposition leaders demand more details on the agreement, envisioning potential impacts on Hungary's political and economic landscape.
