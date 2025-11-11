Hungary Seeks U.S. Economic Cooperation Amid EU Funding Freeze

Hungary is considering economic collaboration with the United States as a means to counterbalance the suspension of European Union funding. The government is eyeing potential deals on swaps, loans, and infrastructure financing, according to Economy Minister Marton Nagy.

Prime Minister Viktor Orban recently met with U.S. President Donald Trump, gaining a waiver from U.S. sanctions related to Russian energy use, a move that's buoyed Hungary's currency, the forint. This could signal Hungary's capability to navigate around EU financial constraints.

The agreement is being described by Nagy as a 'protective shield,' though he downplays comparisons to international rescue packages. Opposition leaders demand more details on the agreement, envisioning potential impacts on Hungary's political and economic landscape.