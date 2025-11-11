Left Menu

Currencies on the Move: Shutdown Hopes Boost Risk Appetite

Risk-sensitive currencies such as the Australian dollar strengthened on signs of the U.S. government nearing a reopening, while safe-havens like the yen dipped. Political dynamics and anticipated economic data are affecting market sentiments, causing mixed Forex movements ahead of U.S. Veterans Day and future Federal Reserve decisions.

Updated: 11-11-2025 02:13 IST | Created: 11-11-2025 02:13 IST
On Monday, risk-sensitive currencies including the Australian dollar surged, while traditional safe havens like the Japanese yen weakened against the U.S. dollar. This shift in risk sentiment was fueled by indications that the U.S. federal government is edging closer to reopening, ending a 40-day shutdown that has affected various sectors including air travel and food aid.

Adam Button, a chief currency analyst in Toronto, noted that a perception of potential Democratic Party setbacks in achieving their objectives during the shutdown might be encouraging a risk appetite, particularly ahead of the upcoming midterm elections. Button suggested that continued Republican majorities could lead to more pro-growth policies, boosting global financial markets.

Despite the optimistic currency moves, market volumes were subdued with investors cautious ahead of Tuesday's Veterans Day holiday in the U.S. With trading activities expected to dip, market participants are grappling with ongoing uncertainties in U.S. economic fundamentals, including anticipated data releases such as the non-farm payrolls, once the shutdown is lifted.

