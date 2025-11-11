Left Menu

Trump Unveils Plans for Modernized Air Traffic Control

U.S. President Donald Trump announced plans on Monday to initiate the development of a new air traffic control system. He assured that the system would be constructed promptly. This announcement is part of broader efforts to modernize U.S. infrastructure.

Updated: 11-11-2025 02:56 IST | Created: 11-11-2025 02:56 IST
President Donald Trump has unveiled plans for a new air traffic control system, set to begin in the coming weeks. The announcement highlights the administration's commitment to infrastructure modernization.

Trump assured that the new system will be implemented quickly, aiming to improve efficiency and safety in the nation's airspace.

This move is part of a larger strategy to revitalize critical infrastructure across the United States, addressing longstanding issues in transportation logistics.

(With inputs from agencies.)

