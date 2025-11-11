Iraqi Elections: A Test of Faith and Governance

Iraqis cast their votes on Tuesday in a pivotal parliamentary election, with Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani striving for a second term. However, a youthful electorate views the election as a mechanism for entrenched parties to allocate the nation's oil wealth among themselves.

Despite Sudani's bloc being predicted to secure the most seats, a majority seems out of reach, likely sparking prolonged negotiations among Shi'ite, Sunni, and Kurdish parties over government roles and the selection of a prime minister. Analysts anticipate voter turnout will decline further from the previous low of 41% in 2021, especially due to widespread disillusionment and a boycott by influential Shi'ite cleric Moqtada al-Sadr.

With concerns over political apathy, the election includes young hopefuls eager to enter politics. Still, their efforts may falter against established patronage systems. Iraq's next government faces not only internal demands for improved services and corruption reduction but also external pressures regarding U.S. and Iranian influences and addressing armed groups within its borders.