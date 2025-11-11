Trail Runner Pardoned After Record-Breaking Teton Run

In a noteworthy exercise of executive clemency, President Donald Trump pardoned trail runner Michelino Sunseri following his record-breaking ascent and descent of Grand Teton, the tallest peak in western Wyoming. Sunseri had faced legal trouble after diverging from the designated trail during his 2024 feat to avoid hikers, leading to a minor conviction.

The runner, recognized for completing the formidable 13.3-mile trek in under three hours, received his pardon in what appears to be a decision untethered to partisan interests. Originally facing a conviction, his legal situation had seen progress with a proposed dismissal following community service completion and a wilderness stewardship course.

While the White House has refrained from commenting on the specifics of the pardon, Sunseri and his legal team welcomed the outcome, suggesting bipartisan support for addressing 'overcriminalization' in national parks. The pardon effectively nullifies previous legal proceedings, much to the satisfaction of Sunseri and his attorney, Ed Bushnell.