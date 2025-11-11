Left Menu

Yogi Adityanath Mandates 'Vande Mataram' Recital in UP Schools

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has mandated the recital of the national song 'Vande Mataram' in all educational institutions. The move aims to instill a sense of national pride and unity among students. Adityanath emphasized the importance of countering threats to India's unity and integrity.

11-11-2025
UP CM Yogi Adityanath offers prayer at Maa Pateshwari temple in Balrampur. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a bid to strengthen national unity, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath announced on Tuesday that the state's educational institutions will now be required to initiate the day with the recital of 'Vande Mataram'.

While visiting the Maa Pateshwari temple, Adityanath declared this directive, expressing that it is crucial for students to develop respect for 'Bharat Mata' and their homeland. The announcement was made during the Ekta Yatra and mass singing event of 'Vande Mataram'.

The Chief Minister outlined the need to address factors that jeopardize national integrity, urging a collective effort to prevent any potential threats to India's unity. The initiative aligns with the state's programs celebrating Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel's 150th birth anniversary.

(With inputs from agencies.)

