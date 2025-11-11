Bihar Votes for Development Amidst EVM Controversy
Janata Dal (United) leader Neeraj Kumar criticizes Tejashwi Yadav for blaming Electronic Voting Machines after his defeat. Bihar sees a historic voter turnout focusing on development, with significant participation from women. Meanwhile, Bihar’s second-phase election records a turnout of 14.55% amid challenges from Mahagathbandhan.
In a sharp critique, Janata Dal (United) leader Neeraj Kumar has lashed out at Tejashwi Yadav, the Chief Ministerial candidate of the Mahagathbandhan, accusing him of unjustly blaming Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) for his electoral defeat. This comes as Bihar witnesses one of the largest voter turnouts in its history, with development as a focal point.
According to the Election Commission of India, a healthy voter turnout of 14.55% was observed in the second phase of the Bihar assembly polls, surpassing the 13.13% of the first phase. Notably, the participation of women has surged, indicating a shift towards prioritizing development over traditional political divisions.
Districts such as Gaya, Kishanganj, and Jamui reported the highest turnout rates, while Madhubani lagged behind. As voting progresses across 122 constituencies, the focus remains on the expansive electorate of approximately 3.7 crore voters. The high voter engagement showcases a burgeoning demand for progress in Bihar's political landscape.
