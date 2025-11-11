Left Menu

Dhami Urges Voters in Key Bihar Phase, Highlights Democratic Participation

Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami called on voters in Bihar's second election phase to exercise their democratic right, emphasizing the importance of electing a development-oriented government. A notable voter turnout was observed across various districts, with Gayaji leading. Voting also commenced in eight other constituencies across India.

In a crucial appeal, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami urged voters to engage in the democratic process during the second phase of Bihar's elections on Tuesday. Emphasizing the importance of each vote, Dhami called for the election of a competent, nationalist, and development-focused government to secure a prosperous future for Bihar.

The voter turnout in this phase showed a promising increase, with the Election Commission of India reporting a 14.55 per cent turnout by 9 a.m., compared to the previous phase's 13.13 per cent. Gayaji district reported the highest participation at 15.97 per cent, setting the tone for other districts like Kishanganj and Jamui.

Simultaneously, voting for by-elections took place in eight assembly constituencies across six states and one union territory. The total pool comprising over 3.7 crore Bihar electors, which includes male, female, and third-gender voters, highlighted the wide-reaching engagement in this electoral exercise. Meanwhile, constituencies in Jammu and Kashmir, Rajasthan, Jharkhand, Telangana, Punjab, Mizoram, and Odisha also saw electoral action.

