BJP Condemns Red Fort Blast as Authorities Hunt for Answers

In the wake of a deadly explosion near Delhi's Red Fort, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national spokesperson Syed Shahnawaz Hussain has expressed his condemnation and grief over the incident. Speaking in Supaul, Hussain labeled the blast as 'deeply saddening', stressing the need for a comprehensive investigation and urging the Opposition to withhold comments until official reports are available.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah has taken immediate action by convening a high-level security review meeting. The session included top officials like Union Home Secretary Govind Mohan, Intelligence Bureau Director Tapan Deka, NIA Director General Sadanand Vasant Date, and Delhi Police Commissioner Satish Golchha, with Jammu and Kashmir DGP Nalin Prabhat joining virtually. The meeting focused on the investigation's progress and evaluated potential links to a recent seizure of explosives in Faridabad.

The Home Minister has mandated a multi-agency inquiry to uncover the cause, nature, and sources of the explosive. In addition to the Delhi Police, the NIA, NSG, and Forensic Science Laboratory are contributing to the probe. Officials are considering the possibility of a broader terror network spanning several states, as investigations into the blast continue fervently.

