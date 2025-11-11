BJP Condemns Red Fort Blast as Authorities Hunt for Answers
BJP spokesperson Syed Shahnawaz Hussain condemns the deadly Red Fort blast in Delhi, urging caution while investigations continue. The Home Minister chaired a high-level security review to assess the situation, with officials probing links to a recent explosives seizure in Faridabad, raising fears of a larger terror network.
- Country:
- India
In the wake of a deadly explosion near Delhi's Red Fort, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national spokesperson Syed Shahnawaz Hussain has expressed his condemnation and grief over the incident. Speaking in Supaul, Hussain labeled the blast as 'deeply saddening', stressing the need for a comprehensive investigation and urging the Opposition to withhold comments until official reports are available.
Union Home Minister Amit Shah has taken immediate action by convening a high-level security review meeting. The session included top officials like Union Home Secretary Govind Mohan, Intelligence Bureau Director Tapan Deka, NIA Director General Sadanand Vasant Date, and Delhi Police Commissioner Satish Golchha, with Jammu and Kashmir DGP Nalin Prabhat joining virtually. The meeting focused on the investigation's progress and evaluated potential links to a recent seizure of explosives in Faridabad.
The Home Minister has mandated a multi-agency inquiry to uncover the cause, nature, and sources of the explosive. In addition to the Delhi Police, the NIA, NSG, and Forensic Science Laboratory are contributing to the probe. Officials are considering the possibility of a broader terror network spanning several states, as investigations into the blast continue fervently.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Union Home Minister Amit Shah to chair high-level security review meeting at 11 AM following blast near Red Fort: Sources.
High-Level Meeting Unveiled: Amit Shah Responds to Deadly Delhi Blast
Home Minister Amit Shah to visit LNJP hospital to meet those injured in the blast near Red Fort, say sources.
All options being investigated, all angles open: Amit Shah after meeting Red Fort blast victims.
Top agencies are investigating blast with full intensity, will go in-depth into incident: Amit Shah.