A Call for Change: Amit Shah Rallies BJP Support in Punjab
Union Home Minister Amit Shah criticized the AAP government at a rally in Moga, Punjab, blaming them for corruption, drugs, and crime. He emphasized the need for change and highlighted the BJP as a reliable alternative. The rally marks the beginning of BJP's campaign ahead of the 2027 assembly elections.
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Union Home Minister Amit Shah issued a scathing critique of the AAP government in Punjab at a political rally in Moga on Saturday. He accused the current administration of entangling the state in corruption, drugs, and crime, asserting that Punjab yearns for significant change.
Shah argued that Punjab, a state with a rich legacy of courage and diligence, is suffering under the mismanagement of the 'Aap-da' government. He claimed that the current leadership is remotely controlled, leading to a notable absence of law, order, and development in the region.
The rally, which serves as the kickoff event for the BJP's election campaign in Punjab, underscores the party's efforts to position itself as a credible alternative to the AAP. As the assembly elections approach in early 2027, the political stakes are high in Punjab's crucial Malwa belt, which holds significant influence over the state's electoral outcomes.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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