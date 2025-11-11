Left Menu

Bihar Elections: Voter Turnout Soars as Second Phase Unfolds

Bihar sees an impressive voter turnout in the second phase of assembly polls, with 31.38% recorded by 11 am. Kishanganj leads with 34.74%, while Madhubani trails at 28.66%. Key politicians voice their confidence in shaping the state's future amidst high political stakes.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-11-2025 12:46 IST | Created: 11-11-2025 12:46 IST
Bihar Elections: Voter Turnout Soars as Second Phase Unfolds
Polling underway in Purnia (Photo/X@ECISVEEP) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Bihar is experiencing a strong electoral turnout in the assembly polls' second phase, reaching 31.38% by late morning, according to the Election Commission of India. Remarkably, Kishanganj district achieved the highest participation at 34.74%, contrasted by Madhubani's lower 28.66% voter engagement.

Significant turnouts were noted across various districts, with Gaya at 34.07%, Jamui at 33.69%, and Aurangabad at 32.88%. Districts like Banka, Purnia, and Paschim Champaran also recorded above 32%. However, voter participation dwindled to below 30% in regions such as Sitamarhi, Rohtas, and Bhagalpur.

In key constituencies, some varied trends were observed; Supaul marked 31.10%, while Gaya Town saw only 25.02%. Political figures expressed optimism about electoral outcomes as RJD MP Manoj Jha predicted a Mahagathbandhan victory, pointing to a 'wave of change'. Conversely, BJP spokesperson Syed Shahnawaz Hussain emphasized development as the voters' primary focus.

Today's voting phase covers 122 constituencies across 20 districts, aiming to engage 3.7 crore electors. Prominent figures in this electoral battle include several ministers from Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's cabinet. As Bihar anticipates the results on November 14, this phase could be decisive, following the historic voter engagement of 65.08% in the first phase.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
TMC's Abhishek Banerjee Condemns Security Lapses in the Wake of Delhi Blast

TMC's Abhishek Banerjee Condemns Security Lapses in the Wake of Delhi Blast

 India
2
ACME Solar Lands Major Renewable Energy Project at Competitive Tariff

ACME Solar Lands Major Renewable Energy Project at Competitive Tariff

 India
3
Tragedy Strikes Delhi: Car Blast Near Red Fort Leaves Nation Reeling

Tragedy Strikes Delhi: Car Blast Near Red Fort Leaves Nation Reeling

 Global
4
Naidu's New Road Safety Initiative for Andhra Pradesh

Naidu's New Road Safety Initiative for Andhra Pradesh

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Healthy Aging Fuels Growth: How Better Health in Later Life Boosts Work and Prosperity

IMF Study Says South Africa’s 3% Inflation Goal May Bring Big Gains After Small Costs

From Farms to Frontiers: How Market Distortions Fuel Guatemala’s Migration Wave

Transforming Data Systems: How SDMX Drives Modern, Open, and Interoperable Governance

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025