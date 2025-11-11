Bihar Elections: Voter Turnout Soars as Second Phase Unfolds
Bihar sees an impressive voter turnout in the second phase of assembly polls, with 31.38% recorded by 11 am. Kishanganj leads with 34.74%, while Madhubani trails at 28.66%. Key politicians voice their confidence in shaping the state's future amidst high political stakes.
- Country:
- India
Bihar is experiencing a strong electoral turnout in the assembly polls' second phase, reaching 31.38% by late morning, according to the Election Commission of India. Remarkably, Kishanganj district achieved the highest participation at 34.74%, contrasted by Madhubani's lower 28.66% voter engagement.
Significant turnouts were noted across various districts, with Gaya at 34.07%, Jamui at 33.69%, and Aurangabad at 32.88%. Districts like Banka, Purnia, and Paschim Champaran also recorded above 32%. However, voter participation dwindled to below 30% in regions such as Sitamarhi, Rohtas, and Bhagalpur.
In key constituencies, some varied trends were observed; Supaul marked 31.10%, while Gaya Town saw only 25.02%. Political figures expressed optimism about electoral outcomes as RJD MP Manoj Jha predicted a Mahagathbandhan victory, pointing to a 'wave of change'. Conversely, BJP spokesperson Syed Shahnawaz Hussain emphasized development as the voters' primary focus.
Today's voting phase covers 122 constituencies across 20 districts, aiming to engage 3.7 crore electors. Prominent figures in this electoral battle include several ministers from Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's cabinet. As Bihar anticipates the results on November 14, this phase could be decisive, following the historic voter engagement of 65.08% in the first phase.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Ajeet Sharma Confident in Mahagathbandhan's Victory Amidst Fierce Bihar Elections
Imamganj Assembly Seat: Jitan Ram Manjhi's prestige on stake as NDA faces tough woman challenge from Mahagathbandhan
RJD Confident in Mahagathbandhan's Victory Amid NDA Predictions
Bihar Polls: Mahagathbandhan Aims to Break 20-Year Governance Cycle
Amid reports of power cuts, Manoj Jha urges EC to ensure security measures in EVM strongrooms