Bihar Elections: Voter Turnout Soars as Second Phase Unfolds

Bihar is experiencing a strong electoral turnout in the assembly polls' second phase, reaching 31.38% by late morning, according to the Election Commission of India. Remarkably, Kishanganj district achieved the highest participation at 34.74%, contrasted by Madhubani's lower 28.66% voter engagement.

Significant turnouts were noted across various districts, with Gaya at 34.07%, Jamui at 33.69%, and Aurangabad at 32.88%. Districts like Banka, Purnia, and Paschim Champaran also recorded above 32%. However, voter participation dwindled to below 30% in regions such as Sitamarhi, Rohtas, and Bhagalpur.

In key constituencies, some varied trends were observed; Supaul marked 31.10%, while Gaya Town saw only 25.02%. Political figures expressed optimism about electoral outcomes as RJD MP Manoj Jha predicted a Mahagathbandhan victory, pointing to a 'wave of change'. Conversely, BJP spokesperson Syed Shahnawaz Hussain emphasized development as the voters' primary focus.

Today's voting phase covers 122 constituencies across 20 districts, aiming to engage 3.7 crore electors. Prominent figures in this electoral battle include several ministers from Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's cabinet. As Bihar anticipates the results on November 14, this phase could be decisive, following the historic voter engagement of 65.08% in the first phase.

