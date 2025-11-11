Punjab's Tarn Taran Bypoll: A Crucial Battleground for Major Political Players

The Tarn Taran Assembly bypoll held significant importance for Punjab's political landscape, drawing considerable voter participation. Within the initial hours, over 23 percent of eligible voters cast their ballots, emphasizing the contest's gravity.

Candidates like Congress's Karanbir Singh Burj and AAP's Harmeet Singh Sandhu marked early arrivals at polling stations. This election is seen as a decisive test for Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, whose party aims to retain the seat vacated after AAP MLA Kashmir Singh Sohal's demise.

In a bid to secure victory, parties deployed their top leaders, including SAD president Sukhbir Singh Badal and BJP's district president Harjit Singh Sandhu. The polling day featured intense security with 12 CAPF companies ensuring order across the 222 polling stations, highlighted by distinctive 'model' and 'pink' booths.

