Left Menu

Punjab's Tarn Taran Bypoll: A Crucial Battleground for Major Political Players

The Tarn Taran Assembly bypoll in Punjab witnessed significant voter turnout, with political heavyweights from Congress, AAP, BJP, and SAD vying for the seat. The election is pivotal for Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann and other key leaders. Tight security and significant CAPF deployment marked the polling day.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Tarntaran | Updated: 11-11-2025 12:52 IST | Created: 11-11-2025 12:52 IST
Punjab's Tarn Taran Bypoll: A Crucial Battleground for Major Political Players
  • Country:
  • India

The Tarn Taran Assembly bypoll held significant importance for Punjab's political landscape, drawing considerable voter participation. Within the initial hours, over 23 percent of eligible voters cast their ballots, emphasizing the contest's gravity.

Candidates like Congress's Karanbir Singh Burj and AAP's Harmeet Singh Sandhu marked early arrivals at polling stations. This election is seen as a decisive test for Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, whose party aims to retain the seat vacated after AAP MLA Kashmir Singh Sohal's demise.

In a bid to secure victory, parties deployed their top leaders, including SAD president Sukhbir Singh Badal and BJP's district president Harjit Singh Sandhu. The polling day featured intense security with 12 CAPF companies ensuring order across the 222 polling stations, highlighted by distinctive 'model' and 'pink' booths.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
TMC's Abhishek Banerjee Condemns Security Lapses in the Wake of Delhi Blast

TMC's Abhishek Banerjee Condemns Security Lapses in the Wake of Delhi Blast

 India
2
ACME Solar Lands Major Renewable Energy Project at Competitive Tariff

ACME Solar Lands Major Renewable Energy Project at Competitive Tariff

 India
3
Tragedy Strikes Delhi: Car Blast Near Red Fort Leaves Nation Reeling

Tragedy Strikes Delhi: Car Blast Near Red Fort Leaves Nation Reeling

 Global
4
Naidu's New Road Safety Initiative for Andhra Pradesh

Naidu's New Road Safety Initiative for Andhra Pradesh

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Healthy Aging Fuels Growth: How Better Health in Later Life Boosts Work and Prosperity

IMF Study Says South Africa’s 3% Inflation Goal May Bring Big Gains After Small Costs

From Farms to Frontiers: How Market Distortions Fuel Guatemala’s Migration Wave

Transforming Data Systems: How SDMX Drives Modern, Open, and Interoperable Governance

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025