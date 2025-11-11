Ceasefire in the Red Sea: Houthis Halt Attacks Amid Middle Eastern Tensions

Yemen's Houthi rebels have signaled a cessation of attacks against Israel and maritime activities in the Red Sea, as a fragile ceasefire continues in Gaza. This was revealed in a letter to Hamas' Qassam Brigades, suggesting a pause that aligns with the broader truce efforts.

The letter, attributed to Maj. Gen. Yusuf Hassan al-Madani, the Houthi military chief of staff, warns of a resumption in hostilities if Israeli aggression persists. Despite the cease, Israel has remained silent on the matter, following its attacks on senior Houthi figures.

The Houthis' actions had gained attention during the Israel-Hamas conflict, disrupting significant maritime routes and causing casualties. However, since the October 10 ceasefire, no new attacks have been acknowledged by the group, raising hopes of lasting peace despite ongoing regional tensions.