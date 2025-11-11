Tejashwi Yadav Vows Change Amidst Bihar's Political Turmoil
Tejashwi Yadav, chief ministerial candidate for the INDIA bloc in Bihar, critiques the NDA government's empty promises amidst the state's elections. He advocates for inclusive development policies, emphasizing employment, crime reduction, quality education, and healthcare. Yadav shares a vision of shared goals and understanding with the people.
Tejashwi Yadav, the RJD leader and chief ministerial hopeful from the INDIA bloc, voiced strong criticism of the NDA government amidst ongoing Bihar elections. He described the first phase's record voting as a clear sign that voters demand tangible outcomes over rhetoric.
Through a detailed post on X during the second voting phase, Yadav accused the NDA of offering little more than empty promises and slogans. Highlighting the INDIA bloc's commitment to inclusive development, he outlined a vision for policies benefiting all communities in Bihar.
Expressing solidarity with the people's plight, Yadav lamented the state's stagnant progress over the past two decades. He stressed the urgency for change, pointing out the lack of jobs, persistent crime, inadequate education, and healthcare, alongside economic hardships faced by farmers and traders.
