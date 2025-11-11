Tejashwi Yadav Vows Change Amidst Bihar's Political Turmoil

Tejashwi Yadav, the RJD leader and chief ministerial hopeful from the INDIA bloc, voiced strong criticism of the NDA government amidst ongoing Bihar elections. He described the first phase's record voting as a clear sign that voters demand tangible outcomes over rhetoric.

Through a detailed post on X during the second voting phase, Yadav accused the NDA of offering little more than empty promises and slogans. Highlighting the INDIA bloc's commitment to inclusive development, he outlined a vision for policies benefiting all communities in Bihar.

Expressing solidarity with the people's plight, Yadav lamented the state's stagnant progress over the past two decades. He stressed the urgency for change, pointing out the lack of jobs, persistent crime, inadequate education, and healthcare, alongside economic hardships faced by farmers and traders.

(With inputs from agencies.)