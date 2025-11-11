Left Menu

Maharashtra Politics: New Coordination in the MVA Amidst Alliance Speculations

The Congress, NCP (SP), and Shiv Sena (UBT) have formed a state-level coordination committee to prepare for upcoming local body elections. The allies have not received any proposals to ally with the Raj Thackeray-led MNS. Discussions about engaging with MNS will only occur if a formal proposal arises.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 11-11-2025 14:53 IST | Created: 11-11-2025 14:53 IST
Maharashtra Politics: New Coordination in the MVA Amidst Alliance Speculations
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a strategic political move, the Congress, NCP (SP), and Shiv Sena (UBT) announced on Monday the creation of a state-level coordination committee. This initiative aims to streamline preparations for the forthcoming local body elections.

During a joint press conference, alliance leaders stated that no proposal has been received to collaborate with the Raj Thackeray-led Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS). Shashikant Shinde, NCP state president, affirmed that any talks would only be considered with a formal proposal.

The coordination committee will facilitate communication and decision-making among alliance members, addressing electoral candidate issues. Despite internal Congress divisions over potential collaboration with MNS, no official stance has been taken. The MVA partners remain committed to jointly contesting future elections.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
MRG Group Redefines Indian Real Estate Luxury with Sustainable Design

MRG Group Redefines Indian Real Estate Luxury with Sustainable Design

 India
2
Hiranandani Communities Pioneers Senior Living in Chennai

Hiranandani Communities Pioneers Senior Living in Chennai

 India
3
Controversial Death Penalty Bill Advances in Israel for Palestinian Militants

Controversial Death Penalty Bill Advances in Israel for Palestinian Militant...

 Israel
4
Salesforce and SmartBridge Forge AI Future with Nationwide Skilling Initiative

Salesforce and SmartBridge Forge AI Future with Nationwide Skilling Initiati...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Healthy Aging Fuels Growth: How Better Health in Later Life Boosts Work and Prosperity

IMF Study Says South Africa’s 3% Inflation Goal May Bring Big Gains After Small Costs

From Farms to Frontiers: How Market Distortions Fuel Guatemala’s Migration Wave

Transforming Data Systems: How SDMX Drives Modern, Open, and Interoperable Governance

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025