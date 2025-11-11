Maharashtra Politics: New Coordination in the MVA Amidst Alliance Speculations
The Congress, NCP (SP), and Shiv Sena (UBT) have formed a state-level coordination committee to prepare for upcoming local body elections. The allies have not received any proposals to ally with the Raj Thackeray-led MNS. Discussions about engaging with MNS will only occur if a formal proposal arises.
In a strategic political move, the Congress, NCP (SP), and Shiv Sena (UBT) announced on Monday the creation of a state-level coordination committee. This initiative aims to streamline preparations for the forthcoming local body elections.
During a joint press conference, alliance leaders stated that no proposal has been received to collaborate with the Raj Thackeray-led Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS). Shashikant Shinde, NCP state president, affirmed that any talks would only be considered with a formal proposal.
The coordination committee will facilitate communication and decision-making among alliance members, addressing electoral candidate issues. Despite internal Congress divisions over potential collaboration with MNS, no official stance has been taken. The MVA partners remain committed to jointly contesting future elections.
