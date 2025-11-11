Diplomatic Moves: Belarus and Lithuania Plan Border Talks
Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko has instructed his foreign minister to engage in discussions with Lithuania regarding border checkpoints. Lithuania plans to keep its borders with Belarus largely shut to travelers until November's end, reacting to recent airspace violations caused by smugglers' balloons.
In a significant diplomatic initiative, President Alexander Lukashenko of Belarus has directed his foreign minister to commence negotiations with Lithuania concerning the reopening of border checkpoints.
This development follows Lithuania's decision to extend the closure of its border crossings with Belarus until the end of November.
According to Lithuanian authorities, this measure aims to counteract recent disruptions in airspace attributed to activities by smugglers using balloons.
