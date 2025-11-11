High Stakes at Dampa: Key By-election Shapes Mizoram's Political Future

The Dampa assembly by-election in Mizoram recorded a provisional voter turnout of 75.92%, closing with significant implications for the ruling Zoram People's Movement (ZPM) prior to forthcoming civic polls.

The election was prompted by the death of MNF legislator Lalrintluanga Sailo. For both ZPM and MNF, the results are essential ahead of the Lai Autonomous District Council elections and forthcoming municipal polls. A victory would bolster ZPM, while the MNF risks losing opposition leadership status.

The BJP sees this poll as a chance to advance in Mizoram. Voting was peaceful, with minor technical issues quickly resolved. The electorate's decision, encompassing Mizo and minority groups, will be unveiled after the November 14 count.

(With inputs from agencies.)