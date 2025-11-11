Left Menu

BMC Lottery Reserves Majority of Wards for Women Ahead of Civic Polls

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation held a ward reservation lottery, earmarking 114 out of 227 wards for women in the upcoming civic elections. Observed by BMC officials and local students, the lottery also set aside seats for SC, ST, and OBC candidates. The final reservation list will be announced post-objections.

Updated: 11-11-2025 19:05 IST
The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) organized a ward reservation lottery on Tuesday, earmarking 114 of the 227 wards for women in the forthcoming civic elections.

Key political figures affected by the reservations include notable seniors like former Leader of Opposition Ravi Raja and BJP's Neil Somaiya. The BMC allotted two wards for Scheduled Tribes, 15 for Scheduled Castes, 61 for Other Backward Classes, and 149 for General category candidates.

The draw, conducted with fanfare at the Bal Gandharva Rangmandir auditorium in Bandra, saw participation from top BMC officials and enthusiastic political workers. A draft reservation list will be made public on November 14, allowing citizens to submit feedback until November 20. The long-awaited BMC election date is yet to be announced, but must conclude by January 31, according to the Supreme Court's directive.

(With inputs from agencies.)

