NDA Set for Resounding Victory in High-Stakes Bihar Election: Exit Polls

Exit Polls indicate a significant lead for the NDA in Bihar's high-stakes elections. Prashant Kishor's Jan Suraaj faces challenges, predicted to secure 0-5 seats. The polling occurred in two phases, with results expected on November 14. NDA allies aim to retain power, countering the opposition's efforts for change.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 11-11-2025 19:15 IST | Created: 11-11-2025 19:15 IST
As voting concluded in Bihar, exit polls on Tuesday suggested a commanding performance by the NDA, forecasting a wide-margin victory over the Mahagathbandhan, which trails significantly.
The debut performance of Prashant Kishor's Jan Suraaj is anticipated to be lackluster, with predictions of garnering merely 0-5 seats in the 243-seat Assembly.
The elections, conducted on November 6 and 11, revealed projections of NDA securing 145-167 seats, placing them in a robust position ahead of the Mahagathbandhan. These predictions, however, remain only indicative until the final results on November 14.
