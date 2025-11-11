NDA Set for Resounding Victory in High-Stakes Bihar Election: Exit Polls

As voting concluded in Bihar, exit polls on Tuesday suggested a commanding performance by the NDA, forecasting a wide-margin victory over the Mahagathbandhan, which trails significantly.

The debut performance of Prashant Kishor's Jan Suraaj is anticipated to be lackluster, with predictions of garnering merely 0-5 seats in the 243-seat Assembly.

The elections, conducted on November 6 and 11, revealed projections of NDA securing 145-167 seats, placing them in a robust position ahead of the Mahagathbandhan. These predictions, however, remain only indicative until the final results on November 14.

