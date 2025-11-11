Left Menu

NDA Set for Resounding Victory in High-Stakes Bihar Election: Exit Polls

Exit Polls indicate a significant lead for the NDA in Bihar's high-stakes elections. Prashant Kishor's Jan Suraaj faces challenges, predicted to secure 0-5 seats. The polling occurred in two phases, with results expected on November 14. NDA allies aim to retain power, countering the opposition's efforts for change.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 11-11-2025 19:15 IST | Created: 11-11-2025 19:15 IST
NDA Set for Resounding Victory in High-Stakes Bihar Election: Exit Polls
  • Country:
  • India

As voting concluded in Bihar, exit polls on Tuesday suggested a commanding performance by the NDA, forecasting a wide-margin victory over the Mahagathbandhan, which trails significantly.

The debut performance of Prashant Kishor's Jan Suraaj is anticipated to be lackluster, with predictions of garnering merely 0-5 seats in the 243-seat Assembly.

The elections, conducted on November 6 and 11, revealed projections of NDA securing 145-167 seats, placing them in a robust position ahead of the Mahagathbandhan. These predictions, however, remain only indicative until the final results on November 14.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
India-Bhutan Hydropower Boosts Bilateral Ties Amid Connectivity Push

India-Bhutan Hydropower Boosts Bilateral Ties Amid Connectivity Push

 Bhutan
2
High Voter Turnout Marks Rajasthan's Anta Assembly Bypoll

High Voter Turnout Marks Rajasthan's Anta Assembly Bypoll

 India
3
Mahanadi Boita Pratiyogita 2025: Celebrating Tradition and Thrill

Mahanadi Boita Pratiyogita 2025: Celebrating Tradition and Thrill

 India
4
U.S. Treasury Profits from Argentine Election Support

U.S. Treasury Profits from Argentine Election Support

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From fintech to clean energy: How G7 nations are powering next wave of sustainable AI

Hidden racism in AI: ChatGPT’s responses reflect deep cultural hierarchies

Creative workers face job loss and exploitation as AI outpaces industrial reforms

Copyright breakpoint: AI works without human input belong to everyone

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025