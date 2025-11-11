NDA's Predicted Triumph in Bihar: Exit Poll Insights

As polling in high-stakes Bihar concluded, Exit Poll projections on Tuesday suggested a significant victory for the NDA, leaving the Mahagathbandhan trailing far behind.

In their debut, Prashant Kishor's Jan Suraaj is forecasted to seize as few as 0-5 seats in the 243-seat Assembly. The elections, conducted in two phases on November 6 and 11, will reveal their official results on November 14.

Projections from Dainik Bhaskar and Matrize Exit Poll indicate a potential majority for NDA, predicting 145-160 and 147-167 seats, respectively. Meanwhile, Mahagathbandhan's forecast falls between 70-102 seats, with Jan Suraaj expected to gain minimal seats. Despite the exit poll insights, actual results may differ.

(With inputs from agencies.)